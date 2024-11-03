Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $211.99 and a 12 month high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

