Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $180.96 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.87 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average is $209.45.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

