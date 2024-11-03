Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 632,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

