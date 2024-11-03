Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

