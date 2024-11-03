Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

