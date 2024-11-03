Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $278.70 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Dymension has a market capitalization of $278.70 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,718.90 or 0.99966690 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,547.98 or 0.99718058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,747,476 coins and its circulating supply is 211,612,893 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,709,697 with 211,521,188 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.35625119 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $11,019,694.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

