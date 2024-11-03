dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $198.35 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $198.35 million and approximately $23.87 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,285.98 or 0.99942067 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,231.78 or 0.99862742 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
dYdX Profile
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 396,493,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,855,341 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.
