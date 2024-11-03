Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,218. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.