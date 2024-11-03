Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LPG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.