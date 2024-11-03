Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.75 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 315.40 ($4.09). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 314.40 ($4.08), with a volume of 1,214,480 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.59).

Domino's Pizza Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Domino's Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,654.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,127.35). Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Stories

