Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 30,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

DSGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

