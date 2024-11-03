Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,933 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $158,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

