Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $129.99. 3,776,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,197,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

