DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.15 Million

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. DeepBook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $129.15 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,205.02 or 0.99993337 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,189.59 or 0.99971048 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol was first traded on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.05508897 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $40,473,767.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

