DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $164.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of DVA opened at $141.59 on Thursday. DaVita has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 147.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 146.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $10,346,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

