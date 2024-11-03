Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 111,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

