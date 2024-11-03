DA Davidson Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $53.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

CRTO opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 868.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

