D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

DHI opened at $167.64 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

