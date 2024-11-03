Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $232,617.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,207.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.