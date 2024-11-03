Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.22%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

