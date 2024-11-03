Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.22%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.
Customers Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CUBI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.
Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp
In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Customers Bancorp
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.