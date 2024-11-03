Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

CFR stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

