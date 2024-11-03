CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.26 on Friday, hitting $303.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

