Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $3.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00034444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.