Critical Survey: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($2.07) -26.32 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $48.89 million 2.43 -$16.05 million $0.04 108.50

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Apogee Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -20.05% -19.33% Fennec Pharmaceuticals 5.59% -53.38% 6.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apogee Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.06%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Apogee Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

