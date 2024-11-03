Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the period. Credo Technology Group accounts for about 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,454 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 203,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $40.43 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,638,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,481,112.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,638,725 shares in the company, valued at $80,481,112.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock valued at $44,436,836. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

