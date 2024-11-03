Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13,650.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $345.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $245.87 and a one year high of $355.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

