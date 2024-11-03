Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 71 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM opened at $192.95 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average is $168.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.