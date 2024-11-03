Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13,226.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 30.7% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $163.63 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $157.11 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

