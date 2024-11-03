Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.