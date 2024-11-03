Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

