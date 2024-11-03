Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 269 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American States Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in American States Water by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

