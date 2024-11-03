Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.109 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Cott Stock Performance

Shares of Cott stock opened at C$13.40 on Friday. Cott has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$14.97.

Cott (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cott from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Cott to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Cott

(Get Free Report)

Big Pharma Split Corp is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc It invests in the public equity markets across United States. The fund primarily invests in the Pharmaceutical sector. Big Pharma Split Corp was formed on September 15, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

