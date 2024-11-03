Cott Corp. (PRM) to Issue None Dividend of $1.11 on November 21st

Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.109 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
Cott Stock Performance
Shares of Cott stock opened at C$13.40 on Friday. Cott has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$14.97.
Cott (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.00 million.
About Cott
