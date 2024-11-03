Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,692,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,789,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 632,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $103,658,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.