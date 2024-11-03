Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $27.29 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 275.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,200 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Up 2.9 %

RYAAY stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

