Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 658.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Corning by 10,626.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,556 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $34,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

