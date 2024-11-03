CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 million-$13.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 million. CoreCard also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

CoreCard stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.39. CoreCard has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

