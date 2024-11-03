Contrasting Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and Kilroy Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $3.80 billion 1.33 $622.26 million $0.99 10.59 Kilroy Realty $1.13 billion 4.06 $212.24 million $1.67 23.29

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Rithm Capital pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 129.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 14.99% 17.91% 2.48% Kilroy Realty 17.78% 3.53% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rithm Capital and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89 Kilroy Realty 0 6 2 0 2.25

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $39.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Kilroy Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

