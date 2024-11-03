Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.25 and traded as high as $202.15. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $200.09, with a volume of 3,800,508 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

