Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

