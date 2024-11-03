Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,898 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $179.48 and a one year high of $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.