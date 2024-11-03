Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,591 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

