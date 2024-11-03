Conning Inc. Purchases 72,017 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

