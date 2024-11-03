Conning Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.47 and a 200 day moving average of $315.54.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 181.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

