Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFLT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 496,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,770,775.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Confluent by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,933,000 after buying an additional 1,684,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,403,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.