Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 269,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.