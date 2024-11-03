Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

