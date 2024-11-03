Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

