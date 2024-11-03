Compass Point Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $20.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE PK opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

