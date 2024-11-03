Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 44220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 258,198 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

