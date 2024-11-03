CoinLoan Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $642,057.22 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

